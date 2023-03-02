Hekhani Jakhlau creates history by becoming first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

PTI
PTI,
  Mar 02 2023
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 14:38 ist
NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu. Credit: Twitter/@NDPPofficial

 Hekhani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Track live updates on Nagaland Constituency-wise results here

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Salhoutuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from Western Angami seat and BJP's Hukali Sema is also leading from Atoizu constituency as per EC website.

Assembly polls were held on Monday in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Nagaland, where 85.90 per cent of 13.16 lakh electors have cast their ballots.

