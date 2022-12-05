Himachal Pradesh Election: Indora Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Indora Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Indora is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Indora constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Reeta Devi won Indora Assembly constituency seat after securing 29213 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kamal Kishore by a margin of 1095 votes.

In 2017, Indora constituency had 82638 voters, including 43140 males and 39498 females. The Indora assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.2% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.