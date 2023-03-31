Ahead of Karnataka polls, two senior lawmakers resign

Senior lawmakers A T Ramaswamy of the JD(S) and BJP’s N Y Gopalakrishna regisned as MLAs on Friday, with both of them tight-lipped about their next move.

Ramaswamy, who represented Arkalgud, has offers from both BJP and Congress. Gopalakrishna, who was Kudligi MLA, is speculated to join Congress.

“I’m being contacted. But I don’t want to discuss anything that’s not official,” Ramaswamy told reporters. He thanked the JD(S) for enabling his entry into the 15th Assembly.

Ramaswamy clarified that he had not quit the JD(S). Asked specifically about the possibility of him joining Congress, he said: “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

A whistleblower MLA who spoke out against land grabbing, Ramaswamy said he was a “victim” of money-power. “If my mistake was to highlight corruption, then I embrance it with love,” he said. According to sources, however, the likelihood of Ramaswamy considering joining the BJP is high. “He may not win on the Congress’ ticket. He declined our offer to be given a Lok Sabha ticket,” a Congress source said.

Gopalakrishna submitted his resignation in the Sirsi office of Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Speaking to reporters later, Gopalakrishna said the decision to resign was due to his age. “I’m 71-72 and I can’t take responsibilities. Considering my age and health, I can’t take up political activities in the future,” he said.

Gopalakrishna also said that his sons want to enter politics. “I want to support them.”

The senior leader lamented that he was not made a minister despite winning six times while MLAs who had won 2-3 times became Cabinet members.

Gopalakrishna was earlier with Congress and represented Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district. After he was denied the ticket in the 2018 election, Gopalakrishna joined BJP and won from Kudligi. Congress sources said Gopalakrishna will be considered for the party’s Molkalmuru ticket.