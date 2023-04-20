Amit Shah, J P Nadda to visit poll-bound K'taka today

Amit Shah, J P Nadda to visit poll-bound Karnataka today

According to the BJP, Shah will arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 3.20 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 09:52 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a road show in the Devanahalli Assembly constituency on Friday.

According to the BJP, Shah will arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 3.20 pm and head to Vijayapura town in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural district.

At around 6.10 pm, Shah will participate in a party-related meeting.

On Saturday morning, Shah is slated to attend a programme on the Panchayat Raj system in Karnataka before heading back to New Delhi.

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit the Ramakrishna Ashram in Bidar at around 11.45 am on Friday.

Later, he will hold separate meetings with voters, elected representatives and party organisation. In between meetings, at 6 pm, Nadda will hold a road show. 

Shobha targets Cong MP

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday attacked Congress for including Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in its list of star campaigners. 

“I am not surprised by their star campaigners' list as it contains Imran Pratapgarhi, who has had close relations with slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed,” she alleged.

Releasing video clips and photographs of Pratapgarhi and slain don to buttress her allegations, Karandlaje said Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were his friends.

“Pratapgarhi used to call them his brothers. Congress has included him in its list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress supports criminals and anti-nationals,” she charged.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
J P Nadda

Related videos

What's Brewing

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

 