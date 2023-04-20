Amit Shah, J P Nadda to visit poll-bound Karnataka today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a road show in the Devanahalli Assembly constituency on Friday.

According to the BJP, Shah will arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 3.20 pm and head to Vijayapura town in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural district.

At around 6.10 pm, Shah will participate in a party-related meeting.

On Saturday morning, Shah is slated to attend a programme on the Panchayat Raj system in Karnataka before heading back to New Delhi.

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit the Ramakrishna Ashram in Bidar at around 11.45 am on Friday.

Later, he will hold separate meetings with voters, elected representatives and party organisation. In between meetings, at 6 pm, Nadda will hold a road show.

Shobha targets Cong MP

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday attacked Congress for including Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in its list of star campaigners.

“I am not surprised by their star campaigners' list as it contains Imran Pratapgarhi, who has had close relations with slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed,” she alleged.

Releasing video clips and photographs of Pratapgarhi and slain don to buttress her allegations, Karandlaje said Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were his friends.

“Pratapgarhi used to call them his brothers. Congress has included him in its list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress supports criminals and anti-nationals,” she charged.