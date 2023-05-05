Karnataka Election: Sedam Assembly constituency result 2023

In Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, Sedam constituency (AC No. 41) in Gulbarga district voted on May 10. Over 5 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Karnataka polls this year.

The term of the 224-member Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

Sedam is one of 119 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Sedam constituency in the Karnataka election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Karnataka election 2018, BJP candidate Rajkumar Patil won the Sedam Assembly seat after securing 80668 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dr. Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil by a margin of 7200 votes.

In 2018, Sedam constituency had 215147 electors, including 106468 males and 108652 females.

The constituency had 27 third gender voters in 2018.

After the 2018 polls, JD(S) and Congress formed a coalition government with H D Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

However, the coalition government collapsed in 2019 following resignations of 13 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. The BJP subsequently formed a government with B S Yediyurappa becoming the Chief Minister.

In 2021, the BJP strongman resigned from the CM's post after which Basavaraj Bommai became the CM.