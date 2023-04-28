At BSY fortress, Vijayendra faces tough challenge from Cong rebel

After a gap of four decades, the Shikaripura Assembly Constituency is approaching polls without the four-time chief minister and eight-time legislator B S Yediyurappa in the fray. Instead, his youngest son and state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra is the party’s nominee.

While the decision to replace his father’s candidature in Shikaripura looked hunky dory initially, the journey up to the elections might not be smooth sailing for Vijayendra.

S P Nagaraj Gouda, a Congress rebel who is contesting as an independent candidate, is expected to give Vijayendra a run for his money. Gouda is fighting the election by mobilising funds from the public. He is getting a good response for his crowd-funding campaign.

Also Read | BJP using Yediyurappa as ‘disposable tissue paper’: Congress

During an interaction with DH at Nimbegondi village Gouda said, “I am only ‘Utsava Murthy’ in the election and people are conducting this election. They are managing electoral expenses. They are determined to end family politics here.”

Gouda’s supporters, along with anti-Yediyurappa factions, have been consolidating their voter base.

The existing trend in the constituency indicates a wave of change. But whether Gouda will keep this tempo until May 10 is left to see.

Sensing this, Vijayendra’s camp is reworking its campaign strategies to ensure that his political career would begin on a victorious note.

Congress workers were anticipating that the town municipal council member S P Nagaraja Gouda, who belongs to Sadhu Lingayat (Sadar) community (which forms a major chunk of voters in the constituency) would be fielded against BJP. However, the party chose Goni Malatesh, who had unsuccessfully contested against Yediyurappa in the previous Assembly election.

Malatesh believes that the time is ripe to prove his political mettle as the party gave him a second chance. “Many people had predicted that I would lose the deposit during the previous assembly polls. But I managed to get 51,586 votes against BJP’s tall leader Yediyurappa. So I know the art of conducting the elections and you will see the result on May 13.”

A good number of Congress party workers and anti-Yediyurappa factions continue to campaign for Gouda.

Gouda is banking on dissatisfaction among the Banjara community against the BJP over internal reservations.

Interestingly, even voters who have backed BJP all these years have expressed a desire to back Gouda this time to change the seat of power. However, silent voters hold the key and they decide the fate of these candidates.

Guddappa, a voter in Shikaripura constituency says, “We supported Yediyurappa wholeheartedly for the past four decades and his elder son B Y Raghavendra also. Now, Vijayendra is seeking our support and after some years their children will also do the same. So, we have decided to vote for change this time. Even though we have the highest regard for Yediyurappa for implementing development projects in the constituency.”

Another voter, who did not wish to be identified, told DH that Vijayendra is a newcomer to the constituency. But Gouda has been here for a long period and has responded to the woes of people of all communities.

Another voter, Chandrappa, questioned why voters would change their loyalties when Yediyurappa has always responded to their woes. He pointed to the temples, community halls, roads and irrigation facilities that had been provided.

Vijayendra is relying on development works implemented by his father and brother (Raghavendra) in the constituency and BJP’s strong network at the booth-level.