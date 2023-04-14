Congress high command in talks with Savadi: Hebbalkar

KPCC Spokesperson and Congress candidate from Belgaum Rural assembly constituency MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar said that if former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joins the Congress, it would add strength to the party in the state. Talks in this regard were in the pipeline with the high command and they would arrive at a decision soon.

Hebbalkar told reporters in Belagavi on Friday that political polarisation was being witnessed across the state and Savadi has made his way toward Congress. ''High command has been holding talks with him and we need to wait for the outcome. As of now, we cannot comment, but if the former deputy chief minister joins Congress, it would send a message across the state regarding the state of affairs in BJP,'' she said.

''My brother and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi accompanied Savadi to Bengaluru by flight as per the instructions of the high command, but I am unaware of more details about it,'' she stated.

She expressed ignorance about BJP Belgaum North MLA Anil Benake being in talks with the Congress leadership to join the party. It could be at high command and I was unaware of it, hence cannot comment on it.

On a query about BJP fielding former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s close aide as its candidate from Belgaum Rural against her, Hebbalkar said, BJP Belagavi Rural District President and former MLA Sanjay Patil and BJP Belgaum Rural Block President Dhananjay Jadhav have been ignored. ''We shall wait for the outcome of their reactions and of voters as both of them had been party organisations, but have been overlooked.''