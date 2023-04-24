Priyanka to campaign in poll-bound K'taka from tomorrow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka from April 25

The Karnataka Assembly elections are just around the corner, with voting scheduled for May 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2023, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 09:49 ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Karnataka on April 25, and 26, news agency ANI reported.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are just around the corner - voting is slated to take place on May 10, while counting is scheduled for May 13.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Father-son duos who played for India

Father-son duos who played for India

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles

Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles

 