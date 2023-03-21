Congress's poll guarantees just like visiting cards: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday equated Congress's poll 'guarantees' with a "visiting cards" and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state will not have any impact.

Bommai said the people of Karnataka will not give any value to Rahul Gandhi's words because of his recent controversial statements on the state of democracy in the country in London.

"They (the Congress) have now announced another bogus guarantee scheme here even as they have not fulfilled their promises in other states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," Bommai said.

"The stage is set for the Congress's fall in this state too," he added.

Targeting Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bommai said he has no moral right to speak on the issue of corruption. "There are lots of charges against him, there is a complaint against him in Lokayukta, there are several charges against him including the Rado (watch) case...," he said. Responding to a question, he further said, discussions are under way with legal experts to conduct a judicial inquiry into the "corruption cases" of Siddaramaiah's government, and a decision will be made in a few days.

"Some of the 59 cases are entrusted to Lokayukta, rest will also be given to the Lokayukta soon," he said.

On the controversy surrounding the killing of Tipu Sultan, Bommai said, "Some historical facts were buried and history was twisted after Independence. We all know who played a major role that time. They cannot tolerate when the fact is mentioned. Victory will come when the truth comes out."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound state on March 25, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnataka on March 24 and 26, he added.

He also said there would be no strike by the employees of state road transport corporations as two major unions have withdrawn the strike call.