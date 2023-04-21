DK Shivakumar's nomination papers found in order

Hours after claiming that the BJP’s IT cell was vetting his affidavit, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar’s nomination papers were approved on Friday.

This paves the way for Shivakumar’s brother, Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, to withdraw from the fray.

Shivakumar’s affidavit was approved even as the lawyer representing the BJP Kanakapura candidate R Ashoka, during scrutiny, pointed out irregularities in his income tax declarations. However, Shivakumar's lawyer provided the required clarification following which the nomination was cleared by election authorities.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to reject his nomination. "That is why Suresh had filed his papers," he said. "My nomination is on order. But there was information that the BJP's IT cell was examining my nomination papers. There's a conspiracy to misuse the official machinery. We're taking careful steps," he said, adding that he had received information from officials that there was a conspiracy against him.

"The BJP couldn't stop the Makedatu foot march, the Freedom March and the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Our party's poll guarantees have made them (BJP) desperate. Under my presidency, we've campaigned against corruption in the BJP government that resulted in resignations. So, there's that grudge they have," Shivakumar said.

Claiming that he is being targeted like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar said: "Ordering a CBI investigation on me and not on any other BJP leaders' assets is proof of this."

According to his affidavit, Shivakumar has declared total assets worth Rs 1,413.78 crore, up from Rs 840.08 crore five years ago.

Shivakumar was speaking after inducting former Madhugiri MLA Gangahanumaiah, BJP Tumakuru general secretary Thimmajja, SC Morcha district president Maruti and other local saffron party leaders.