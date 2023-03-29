Don't use old EVMs, DKS urges EC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Mar 29 2023, 22:11 ist
  updated: Mar 30 2023, 02:00 ist
He welcomed the ECI's decision to use new EVMs for the Assembly polls. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress has written to the Election Commission, requesting not to use old EVMs for the elections, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday. 

"We had asked the commission not to use machines that were used for elections in other states," Shivakumar said.

He welcomed the ECI's decision to use new EVMs for the Assembly polls. On Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the commission had procured new machines for the upcoming polls.  

Shivakumar alleged that the BJP had ensured that the election date was announced according to its convenience.

"After inaugurating all their programmes and giving all advertisements in media, they have now announced the elections," he said.

