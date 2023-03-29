Don't use old EVMs, DKS urges EC

The Congress has written to the Election Commission, requesting not to use old EVMs for the elections, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said the party suspected that the BJP had tampered with EVMs to its advantage.

"We had asked the commission not to use machines that were used for elections in other states," Shivakumar said.

Also Read | Party was ready for Karnataka polls 3 months ago: Congress

He welcomed the ECI's decision to use new EVMs for the Assembly polls. On Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the commission had procured new machines for the upcoming polls.

Shivakumar alleged that the BJP had ensured that the election date was announced according to its convenience.

"After inaugurating all their programmes and giving all advertisements in media, they have now announced the elections," he said.