Election FAQs: How to use postal ballots to cast votes?

The process is usually conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer

  • May 07 2023, 23:39 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 23:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As we gear up for Assembly elections in Karnataka, let's take a look at how postal ballots are used to cast votes. 

Apart from senior citizens over the age of 80, Covid patients and persons with disabilities, the Election Commission has also allowed media persons and essential service workers to use this mode of voting.

The CEC had said that for the convenience of senior citizens and persons with disabilities, arrangements have been made at the polling stations on the ground floor while a postal ballot facility will also be there for 80 plus years and persons with disabilities voters to vote from their comfort of their homes.

Election FAQs: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

According to the ECI, “under the absentee category, people above 80 years of age, Covid positive patients, physically disabled and essential service providers (like railways, postal service etc.) can download the 12D form from the ECI website or receive a copy of the same from booth level officer (BLO). After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls."

For Covid-19 patients, they need to attach a medical report stating their Covid status, while physically disabled individuals can submit government-issued certificates of disabilities.

Once the form is submitted, it is scrutinised and a list of such voters is shared with political parties that can visit the voters' house on the day of polling. A postal ballot box along with ballot paper is provided wherein they can cast the vote in secrecy.

The process is usually conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results of the same will be out on May 13. The campaigning for political parties is expected to end on May 8 at 5pm. 

