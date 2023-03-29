I-T officials deputed to state to tie hands of Cong: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah welcomed the single phase elections and urged the Election Commission for a free and fair polls.

He said, "Over 300 I-T officials are being deputed to the state, to tie the hands of Congress. It is the BJP which introduced corruption in politics via 'Operation Kamala'. Each candidate had spent Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore in previous Assembly election and by-elections. There is anti-incumbency. BJP is likely to misuse officers."

Siddaramaiah said, "Rahul Gandhi will come to the state on April 6. I would be travelling in a helicopter and covering at least four constituencies per day. I have already covered 60 constituencies and KPCC head D K Shivakumar has covered more than 50 constituencies. The party will get majority and come to power."