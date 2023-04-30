In Malleshwaram, Congress bets on caste to see a miracle

Before becoming a BJP bastion, Malleshwaram was one of the constituencies that embraced changes - by choosing an independent in the second Assembly election (1957) and swerving to left for two terms, before holding on to the Janata Party till 1994.

Actor Anant Nag, Jeevaraj Alva and M R Seetharam are among the known faces that represented the segment in those days. Ever since he wrested the segment from Seetharam, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has continued to increase victory margin from 8,183 to 54,000 between 2008 and 2018.

Malleshwaram now has 2,27,443 voters. Both the BJP and the Congress believe that the Brahmin community makes about 30 per cent of the total voters, followed by Vokkaligas (20 per cent), SC and ST (15 per cent) and others, including Tamil and Telugu speaking voters.

H Manjunath, the former Subramanyanagar corporator, who quit Congress to join BJP last year, is expected to bolster the saffron party in its western areas. Of the six BBMP wards (pre-delimitation), the saffron party holds sway in five.

The Congress is betting on Anoop Iyengar's caste and the 'general disenchantment' towards the BJP. "People are worried about rising prices and rampant corruption. Right now, we see the margin at 10,000 to 15,000. We want to close that margin in the next 10 days and clinch a victory," said Girish Lakkanna, Congress leader from Gayatrinagar.

Jayaprakash M C, former corporator of Mattikere and BJP leader, asserted that Ashwath Narayan's work during Covid, from helping people to access hospitals, delivery of medicine and food kits, the opening of health clinics will further increase the margin by 15,000.

While traffic congestion is a major issue for people in the constituency, those who are left behind by the development can be seen in its outlying areas like Mattikere, Aramane Nagar and parts of Subramanyanagar.

The families that lost their houses for building the Shyamprasad Mookerjee Flyover in 2008, have not been rehabilitated. They live under the flyover in shanties. "In 2010, the families were told that pakka houses will be given to all within six months. Nothing has happened," said Prabhu, a resident.

In MRJ Colony, many of the 250 houses there do not have toilets. "Women can use the public toilet till 9 pm. They are talking of 5G and we are still searching for abandoned and vacant areas to relieve ourselves," said Narayan, resident and a retired employee of BEL.

Jayaprakash said repeated attempts to solve the issue of rehabilitation have been sabotaged by the opposition parties.

2018 results

Winner

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan - BJP

votes: 83130

Nearest rival

Kengal Shreepadharenu - INC

votes: 29130

2023 candidates

Dr Ashwath Narayan - BJP

Anoop Iyengar - INC

Uthkarsh A - JD(S)

MAJOR ISSUES

Traffic congestion at key junctions connecting the core areas of Malleswaram

Pedestrians put at risk due to encroachment of footpaths

Fringe areas in Mattikere and Aramane Nagar need attention