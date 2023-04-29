Reject Cong whose leaders talk of scrapping quota hike: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda has asked the people to support the BJP in the elections as the Congress leaders were saying that, if voted to power, they will undo the hike in reservation done by the BJP government for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC/STs and OBCs.

Addressing the gathering after a roadshow in Kalghatgi on Saturday, Nadda said CM Bommai has increased reservation for SC/STs, Lingayats and Vokkaligas as per their demands.

“But Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and others speak of scrapping it. It is time to teach them a lesson,” he said. Taking a dig at the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Nadda said it was responsible for the many scams from 2013 to 2018.

“There were scams in the recruitment of teachers and police, besides in the denotification of land for Arkavathi Layout,” Nadda said.

Recalling the murders of Hindu activists, Nadda said the Yediyurappa government had filed 170 cases in this regard and sent 1,700 activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) to jail.

“But the Siddaramaiah government quashed all 170 cases and freed the suspects. It is the Modi government at the Centre that banned PFI,” the BJP president said.

The governments of Modi and Bommai had initiated many development works and popular schemes like Kisan Samman and Vidya Nidhi, he said.

In his speech, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the widening of the road between Kalghatgi and Hubballi was undertaken by the Centre and state government.

“Drinking water to people is being provided round the clock and in the next one and a half years, Malaprabha river water will be provided to all villages in Kalghatgi. Therefore, vote for BJP,” Joshi said.