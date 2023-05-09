In midnight chase, Kalaburagi DC nabs two BJP workers distributing money to voters

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yashwanth Gurukar chased down and caught two persons in the Sangamesh colony of Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency here on Monday late night.

Gurukar, who is also the district election officer, was acting on a complaint lodged by Congress leaders. The party leaders complained that money was being distributed at the colony, by supporters of BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor, in order to influence the voters.

Acting on the plaint, Gurukar rushed to the spot even without informing other police officials.

Both persons attempted to flee as soon as they saw Gurukar, but he chased down their car at the Central Bus Stand and arrested them.

Sources said that another person who was carrying the cash bag fled from the scene.

A video of Gurukar taking these people to the task has gone viral on social media.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner R Chetan said that an FIR is lodged against the two after obtaining permission from the court.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge and the party's Kalaburagi South candidate Allamprabhu Patil also visited the spot.