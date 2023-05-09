In midnight chase, Kalaburagi DC nabs two BJP workers distributing money to voters

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yashwanth Gurukar chased down and caught two persons in the Sangamesh colony of Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency here on Monday late night.
Gurukar, who is also the district election officer, was acting on a complaint lodged by Congress leaders. The party leaders complained that money was being distributed at the colony, by supporters of BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor, in order to influence the voters.
Also Read: Karnataka polls: Seizure of cash, materials doubles compared to 2018 elections
Acting on the plaint, Gurukar rushed to the spot even without informing other police officials.
Both persons attempted to flee as soon as they saw Gurukar, but he chased down their car at the Central Bus Stand and arrested them.
Sources said that another person who was carrying the cash bag fled from the scene.
A video of Gurukar taking these people to the task has gone viral on social media.
Catch the latest updates on Karnataka elections here
Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner R Chetan said that an FIR is lodged against the two after obtaining permission from the court.
Congress leader Priyank Kharge and the party's Kalaburagi South candidate Allamprabhu Patil also visited the spot.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament
Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks
Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Lionel Messi wins Laureus award
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news