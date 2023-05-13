K R Puram lake encroached for laying sewage pipeline, NGT told

The Karnataka government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that some of the areas in the K R Puram lake was encroached for laying of sewage pipeline.

The Minor Irrigation Department in its inspection report submitted to the NGT said that some pipelines have been laid on the outskirts of the peripheral bund of the lake. The same may be a Bengaluru Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sewage pipeline or a connecting secondary treated water pipeline, the government said.

The NGT was hearing a case pertaining to pollution in the K R Puram Lake in Bengaluru East Taluk. The petitioner alleged that there was dumping of garbage into the lake and large scale encroachment of the lake properties. The NGT had earlier asked the Minor Irrigation Department to conduct a spot inspection about the allegations.

Also Read | Groundwork quickens to build first piers for Bengaluru suburban railway project

“During the inspection and upon enquiry that periodical cleaning of debries was undertaken by the concerned Department on a time to time basis. It has also been informed by the BBMP that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for rejuvenation of the said lake,” the NGT said.

Earlier, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board informed the NGT that the lake was handed over for development and maintenance to the BBMP on March 2020. The BBMP had requested the Assistant Director of Land Records to survey the lake properties and identify encroachments.

The survey found that the lake extend was 59.28 acres and short of 5.7 acres compared to a survey done in November 2021, which found the total extent of the lake was 64.35 acres. With this, the communication has been sent to the Assistant Director of Land Records to clarify the differences and action will be taken to evict the encroachments in co-ordination with the Tahsildar and other concerned officials.