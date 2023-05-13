K R Puram lake encroached for sewage pipes, NGT told

K R Puram lake encroached for laying sewage pipeline, NGT told

Earlier, the NGT had been told that the lake had been handed over to the BBMP for development and maintenance

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2023, 07:32 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 07:32 ist
A survey found that the lake extend was 59.28 acres and short of 5.7 acres compared to a survey done in November 2021. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that some of the areas in the K R Puram lake was encroached for laying of sewage pipeline.

The Minor Irrigation Department in its inspection report submitted to the NGT said that some pipelines have been laid on the outskirts of the peripheral bund of the lake. The same may be a Bengaluru Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sewage pipeline or a connecting secondary treated water pipeline, the government said.

The NGT was hearing a case pertaining to pollution in the K R Puram Lake in Bengaluru East Taluk. The petitioner alleged that there was dumping of garbage into the lake and large scale encroachment of the lake properties. The NGT had earlier asked the Minor Irrigation Department to conduct a spot inspection about the allegations.

Also Read | Groundwork quickens to build first piers for Bengaluru suburban railway project

“During the inspection and upon enquiry that periodical cleaning of debries was undertaken by the concerned Department on a time to time basis. It has also been informed by the BBMP that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for rejuvenation of the said lake,” the NGT said.

Earlier, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board informed the NGT that the lake was handed over for development and maintenance to the BBMP on March 2020. The BBMP had requested the Assistant Director of Land Records to survey the lake properties and identify encroachments.

The survey found that the lake extend was 59.28 acres and short of 5.7 acres compared to a survey done in November 2021, which found the total extent of the lake was 64.35 acres. With this, the communication has been sent to the Assistant Director of Land Records to clarify the differences and action will be taken to evict the encroachments in co-ordination with the Tahsildar and other concerned officials.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
NGT
National Green Tribunal
K R Puram
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
BWSSB

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 