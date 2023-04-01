Karnataka Congress recommends candidates for 52 segments, Siddaramaiah for Kolar

The Congress Karnataka unit has finalised single names for 52 assembly constituencies including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s candidature for Kolar segment and sent it to the party top brass for approval.

The Congress Central Election Committee headed by Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge comprising its top leader Rahul Gandhi and others will take up for deliberation on April 4.

For the remaining 48 segments, the party state screening committee has finalised two names for each constituency. The central leaders asked the state leaders to zero in one candidate as first preference in these constituencies and submit the list to the Central Election Commission, said a leader from Congress.

The tickets for 52 constituencies will be approved on April 4. However, for the remaining 48 segments, the party leaders may hold more deliberations, said a senior leader from the party. The Congress already announced its candidates for 124 seats out of 224 seats.

The party also decided to renominate 9 candidates, who lost less than 4,000 votes in 2018 assembly polls.

The state unit has recommended Siddaramaiah for Kolar segment as second seat. The party already announced Siddaramaiah name for Varuna constituency.

The party decided to renominate its sitting MLA from Harihara Ramappa from the same segment and to field H V Venkatesh, son of sitting MLA Venkataramanappa, from Pavagada constituency.



From the Yadgir segment the state unit suggested Anurag Malaka Raddy, daughter of BJP leader and Ex Minister A B Maalaka Raddy name. Maalaka Raddy expected to join the Congress soon. Interestingly, BJP also offered tickets to Anurag Raddy from Yadgir segment.

Following are some of names recommended by state unit :



Gurumitkal : Baburao Chinchansur, Honnali : D G Shantanagowda, Badami : B Chimmankatti, Sindanur : Hampanagouda Badarli, Hubballi-Dharwad West : Mohan Limbikai, Molakalmuru : N Y Gopalkrishna, Kadur : Y S V Datta, Tirikere : Srinivas, Kalaghatagi : Santosh Lad, Mudigere : Nayana Motamma, Chikkamagaluru : H D Thammayya, Arasikere : K M Shivalinge Gowda, Gubbi : S R Srinivas, Pulakeshinagar : R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and C V Ramannagar : R Sampathraj.

