Karnataka: Deshpande says he’s not fit for Speaker’s post

Even before the Congress high command finalised list of MLAs to be sworn n as ministers, veteran Congress leader and ministerial aspirant R V Deshpande has said that he was not willing to become the Speaker.
“It (Speaker) is most responsible position. I think I am not fit to hold such responsible post,” Deshpande told reporters here. When asked that his name was doing rounds for the Speaker post, he said, “I don’t know. It is news for me. I think I am not fit for the post.”
“I worked as minister under eight chief ministers. I am ready to take any ministerial position in the government. Ultimately, the party high command will decide,” he said.
