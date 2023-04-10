Karnataka Elections: Revanna may not contest if wife Bhavani is denied ticket

The row in the JD(S) over the Hassan ticket intensified with MLA H D Revanna saying that if his wife Bhavani is not given a ticket from the Hassan Assembly segment, he will also not contest from Holenarsipur.

It is said Revanna made this suggestion before party leaders at a meeting in a choultry on Friday night and was supported by most of them.

The leaders opined that there is a need for a popular candidate to contest against the BJP in the Hassan segment. It is not possible to win the segment with ordinary party workers, it was argued as it will dishearten the party workers if the party loses. Whatever happens, JD(S) should win from Hassan, the leaders opined.

Reacting to this, Revanna said, “If it is not possible to win Hassan, what is the use of winning Holenarsipur? I don’t need a ticket either. I will send a message to party supremo H D Deve Gowda,” he has said.

It is said that the message was passed on to Gowda through his brother Balakrishnegowda.

According to sources, Gowda is said to have discussed this with Revanna and told him not to take a hasty decision and issue public statements. The issue would be resolved, he has assured Revanna.