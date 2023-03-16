Karnataka: Veerashaiva- Lingayat community demands 65 Congress tickets 

Senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, on Wednesday met Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge and requested him to give 65 tickets to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders in the coming assembly elections.

Shamanur along with other community leaders met Kharge here and said that in the previous assembly elections, Congress gave 42 tickets to Veerashaiva- Lingayat community leaders and in which 18 candidates won. This time the number of seats should be increased, he said in his plea to Kharge.

“Veerashaiva-Lingayat community voters spread across the state and their support was crucial for any party to come to power. If the Congress gave more seats to the community leaders, it would be easy for the party to come to power,” he told reporters.

Senior leader from the community and former minister S R Patil also met Kharge separately. However Patil said he conveyed the party leader that he is ready to contest in the assembly polls if the party gave him the ticket.

On Monday senior leader M B Patil also met Kharge and demanded 65 seats for Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders.