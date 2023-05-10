Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi to voters

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.
Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote… for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers."
"Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'.
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮತ...
5 ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ,
ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಉನ್ನತಿಗಾಗಿ,
ಯುವಕರ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಕ್ಕಾಗಿ,
ಬಡಜನರ ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ಸಿಗಾಗಿ.
ಬನ್ನಿ, ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿ, 40% ಕಮಿಷನ್ ಮುಕ್ತ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರಗತಿಪರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲು ಕೈ ಜೋಡಿಸಿ. #CongressWinning150 pic.twitter.com/CnK80IzUQ4
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2023
He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.
Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).
The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.
