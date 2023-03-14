I speak against anti-nationals, not Muslims: Eshwarappa

Mangaluru: K S Eshwarappa says he does not issue statements against Muslims but only against anti-nationals

The statements were made by the former minister during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Thokkottu in Mangalore Constituency on Monday

Anupama Ramakrishnan
  • Mar 14 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 14:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa (right) and BJP leader K.S Eshwarappa (left). Credit: PTI Photo

Former minister K S Eshwarappa said that he does not issue statements against Muslims but speaks only against anti-nationals. 

Speaking during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Thokkottu in Mangalore Constituency on Monday, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eshwarappa said that Hindus, Muslims and Christians should be like brothers. There are several Muslim and Christians willing to join the BJP. Congress is worried about nationalist Muslims joining the BJP.

"BJP believes in the narratives of living in brotherhood. However, SDPI and Congress are trying to rake up communal feelings among the people," he said.

"BJP has given priority to all religions. The finest example of the same is making Abdul Kalam President and George Fernandes Defence Minister. If the BJP candidate wins the poll, then Abbakka Bhavana will be constructed. There is no need for apprehension about it. All development works required for the region will be taken up,” Eshwarappa added.

India News
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Election
K S Eshwarappa
BJP
Narendra Modi

