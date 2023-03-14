Mangaluru: K S Eshwarappa says he does not issue statements against Muslims but only against anti-nationals

Former minister K S Eshwarappa said that he does not issue statements against Muslims but speaks only against anti-nationals.

Speaking during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Thokkottu in Mangalore Constituency on Monday, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eshwarappa said that Hindus, Muslims and Christians should be like brothers. There are several Muslim and Christians willing to join the BJP. Congress is worried about nationalist Muslims joining the BJP.

Read | 'Was expressing feelings of common man': Eshwarappa justifies comment on Azaan

"BJP believes in the narratives of living in brotherhood. However, SDPI and Congress are trying to rake up communal feelings among the people," he said.

"BJP has given priority to all religions. The finest example of the same is making Abdul Kalam President and George Fernandes Defence Minister. If the BJP candidate wins the poll, then Abbakka Bhavana will be constructed. There is no need for apprehension about it. All development works required for the region will be taken up,” Eshwarappa added.