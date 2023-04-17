Money looted from 40% commissions will be used by BJP to buy Opposition MLAs in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the money looted by the BJP through 40 per cent commission will be used by the ruling party to buy the Opposition MLAs after the Assembly elections. Addressing the Congress rally in Bhalki and Humnabad on Monday, he appealed to the voters to give 150 seats to his party to prevent horse-trading.

Launching an attack on BJP leaders over the PSI recruitment scam, corruption involving the Channagiri MLA's son, assistant professors, and junior engineers in Karnataka, he questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent on all these issues. He also said that Modi did not even bother to reply to the letter written by the contractors association with regard to the 40-per-cent commission in the ruling party in Karnataka.

"We don't make false assurances like PM Modi who failed to keep his promise to bring black money and provide 2 crore job every year. On the first day of assuming power, our government will fulfill promises of providing Rs 2,000 per month to the women, 200-unit free power, 10 kg rice to each family member, Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders. Therefore, people should ensure victory of Congress with full majority", Rahul Gandhi said.

Accusing the BJP of launching an attack on democracy, he said that the ruling party is spreading hatred and violence in the country. "The 12th-century social reformer Basavanna had shown the path of democracy. But, the BJP is attacking his thoughts of involving people of all communities and taking them together. The government is snatching money from the poor and distributing it to a few billionaires", he alleged.

Pointing out that the Census report about categorizing the OBC population has not been made public since 2011, he said that it should be released if their rights are to be given. We should know the population of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs if we want to give them reservation. But, PM Modi has not initiated steps to release their Census report. Instead, he is accusing me of insulting OBCs. We will make the report public soon after coming to power, he added.

Lashing out against BJP leaders for failing to accord special status to Hyderabad Karnataka region under article 37J of the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi have fulfilled the long-pending demand that benefited lakhes of youths in obtaining jobs and securing admission to the professional colleges.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre were present.