PM Narendra Modi to address election rally in Mulki on May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Kolnad in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada on May 3 at 9.30 am.

He will campaign for the BJP candidates in 13 Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Party workers from all the booths will take part in the event. It is expected that around 2.5 lakh people will take part, said DK BJP President Sudarshan Moodbidri.

The venue and the stage have been prepared for the convention. Parking space has been arranged for the parking of vehicles. The work on the stage has been completed and has been handed over to the security personnel on Tuesday, he said.

He said that Modi will be served with 'uppittu', 'avalakki', 'moode', 'neerudose' and other delicacies from the coast.

Three helipads have been arranged for the arrival of the Prime Minister. He will take a chopper from Mangaluru International Airport to the venue. The helipads are at New Mangalore Port, NITK in Surathkal, and near the venue in Mulki.

Sudarshan said that Modi will leave for Ankola from Mangaluru and will later address a rally in Kittur.