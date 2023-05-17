Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM but announcement on hold as DKS toughens stand

Lack of “consensus, unanimity and unity” among leaders is holding up an announcement of Karnataka Chief Minister’s name on Wednesday even as the Congress leadership appeared to zero in on Siddaramaiah while D K Shivakumar dug his heels in.

Speculation and leaks in the media prompted Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala to announce that one should wait till late Wednesday or Thursday for a decision by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Multiple rumours and speculation are being spread but whenever a decision is taken, it will be announced, he said highlighting that Kharge is a leader who goes by “consensus, unanimity and unity”, which the leaders appear to be lacking on finding a close to the political drama.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: A thumping victory, and some concerns

The day witnessed a series of meetings where different formulas were thrown up, including Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister with three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities as well as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar sharing the post for two and three years.

Siddaramiah and Shivakumar had separate meetings with Rahul Gandhi while Shivakumar and a number of MLAs met Kharge separately during the day.

.@RahulGandhi meets @siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar separately. The two are Karnata CM aspirants. Congress finding it difficult to make an announcement on who will lead Karnataka as the two leaders remain adamant on their stand @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/UNJWTvb1Sa — Shemin (@shemin_joy) May 17, 2023

Amid claims and counterclaims, sources said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Shivakumar and urged him to take up the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Sonia told him that the party values his contribution and he could be the Chief Minister in the second half of the five year term.

However, sources said, he politely declined the offer following which she asked him to continue as Congress Karnataka President. Shivakumar does not want to join the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah, his aides said.

This led to a proposal with Siddaramaiah heading the government with three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. In such a scenario, MB Patil, G Parameshwara and UT Khader were considered the front-runners for the post.

Sources said the initial plan for Siddaramiah was to return to Bengaluru in the afternoon but he had to change his plans as Shivakumar upped the ante during his meetings with Rahul and Kharge. Shivakumar was said to be adamant on becoming the Chief Minister.