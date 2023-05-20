Whackyverse | Rival Arrival

Whackyverse | Rival Arrival

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 20 2023, 06:42 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 06:42 ist

Meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shi

Together they trounced the BJP

After a bout of kusti

They're doing masti

Will they stay under one conopy?

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Siddaramaiah
BJP
Congress
D K Shivakumar

