Whackyverse | Rival Arrival

Meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shi
Together they trounced the BJP
After a bout of kusti
They're doing masti
Will they stay under one conopy?
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?
Animated: When cartoons begin to move
Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people
Behind the scenes with a subtitler
Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study
Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes
Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'
Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture
Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka
88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping