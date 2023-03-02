All options open, says NPP leader on BJP alliance

Keeping all options open, says NPP leader on BJP alliance

The BJP, as per the latest trends, is currently leading in eight seats

IANS
IANS, Shillong,
  • Mar 02 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 12:49 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing vote counting in Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) is leading. But it might not be able to touch the magic figure to form the government and may need the support of another party.

Meanwhile, the BJP, as per the latest trends, is currently leading in eight seats compared to the two the party won in the last Assembly polls.

Track Meghalaya Election Results live updates

In this scenario, the chances of the NPP joining hands with the BJP to form the next government is quite high.

Commenting on this, NPP leader Saidul Khan said: "We are having a close watch on the results. We have been keeping all options open."

The other partner in the NPP-led government United Democratic Party (UDP) is so far leading in five seats.

They may also join the government if NPP fails to cross the halfway mark.

Notably, a day before the counting of votes began in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Sangma held a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Speculations are high that they have already spoke about a probable alliance.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Meghalaya Assembly Election

What's Brewing

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

 