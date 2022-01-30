BJP announces list of candidates for Manipur polls

BJP announces list of candidates for Manipur polls

CM N Biren Singh will contest from the Heingang constituency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2022, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 13:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for all 60 Assembly seats in Manipur.

CM N Biren Singh will contest from the Heingang constituency.

More to follow...

 

