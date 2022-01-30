BJP announces list of candidates for Manipur polls

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for all 60 Assembly seats in Manipur.
CM N Biren Singh will contest from the Heingang constituency.
Bharatiya Janta Party’s Central Election Committee has granted approval to the following candidate names for Manipur Vidhan Sabha Election 2022.@BJP4India @narendramodi @JPNadda @byadavbjp @sambitswaraj @NBirenSingh @AShardaDevi pic.twitter.com/QNJNUHCmaG
— BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) January 30, 2022
More to follow...
