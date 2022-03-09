JD(U) MPs to keep 'vigil' on counting of votes in Manipur

Manipur JD(U) MPs to keep 'vigil' on counting of votes

  • Mar 09 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 15:15 ist
The JD(U) has also written to the Election Commission to direct electoral officers to strictly ensure that complete videography is done in counting centres. Credit: IANS File Photo

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that its five MPs will camp in Imphal to keep "vigil" on the counting of votes for the Manipur assembly polls.

"If the party gets any complaints from the JD(U) candidates about any foul play during counting, the Members of Parliament shall sit in dharna in front of respective counting centres," party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, its in-charge for the North East region, said in a statement.

Though the JD(U) is a BJP ally, it has fought the assembly polls in states like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh on its own after its senior partner turned down its offer of an alliance.

A number of former BJP leaders, several of whom quit the party after not getting tickets for the polls, have fought on the JD(U) symbol. The party has accused the BJP of poaching its MLAs in some North East states in the past.

The JD(U) has also written to the Election Commission to direct electoral officers to strictly ensure that complete videography is done in counting centres, counting of postal ballots are done before the counting of EVM votes and new round of counting be taken up only after the announcement of each round of counting. It has also sought that adequate security be provided to counting agents.

Counting of votes for five state polls will take place on Thursday.

