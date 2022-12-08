'Gujarat helped AAP make dent in BJP's fortress'

People helped AAP make dent in BJP's Gujarat fortress, hopefully we will win it next time: Kejriwal

New entrant AAP has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one in Gujarat where the BJP is headed for a landslide victory

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 21:04 ist

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the people of Gujarat for helping his party breach the BJP's Gujarat "fortress", and hoped to win the state in next assembly elections.

In a video message, Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

"I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," he said.

New entrant Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one in Gujarat where the BJP is headed for a landslide victory.

Gujarat is considered a BJP "fortress" and the people of the state has helped the AAP make a dent in it, he said. "Hopefully, next time we will be able to win it."

Kejriwal also said that during the campaigning, his party and leaders never indulged in mudslinging or abusive politics.

They only spoke about positive things and the work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP is in power, he added.

