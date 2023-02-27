Polling under way in Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly elections

Polling for Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security. Voting will continue till 4 pm.

Over 21.64 lakh voters will cast their votes in 3,482 polling stations in Meghalaya while in Nagaland, 13.17 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 3,328 polling stations.

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly have 60 members each but elections are under way for 59 seats each in both the states.

In Nagaland, one BJP candidate was declared elected uncontested after his opponents withdrew their nominations while in Meghalaya, elections for Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of HDR Lyngdoh, former Home Minister and a candidate of United Democratic Party (UDP), recently.

More eyes are on Meghalaya, where the main battle is likely to be between National People's Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress. The NPP leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government while TMC has, for the first time, emerged as a significant player in Meghalaya.

The NPP, contesting in 57 seats, is eyeing absolute majority on its own. BJP and Congress, on the other hand, are contesting all 60 seats. With 46 candidates in the fray, UDP is another key player in the Meghalaya battle. The regional party had won six seats and played a key role in the formation of the government in 2018. All 12 parties are contesting the elections on their own.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is believed to be comparatively well-placed as the two parties are battling with a 40:20 seat sharing arrangement. The Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress are two other major parties but they are contesting only in 22 and 22 seats respectively.

Poll officials said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the long problem of militancy in both the states. Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh has been sealed till counting on March 2.

Officials also expect high turnouts on Monday as more than 85 per cent polling has been registered in the last few elections.