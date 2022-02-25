DH Radio | The poll whistle: Punjab heading for a Hung Assembly?

Hello and welcome to another edition of DH Radio's Poll Whistle series.
The just concluded Punjab Assembly Elections was noted for its five per cent fall in voter turnout. This has triggered speculations of a battle much closer than what was expected.
To dive deeper into the electoral dynamics and the probable post-verdict number crunching and more, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to senior journalist Gautham Dheer.
