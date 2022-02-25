DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

DH Radio | The poll whistle: Punjab heading for a Hung Assembly?

A post-poll look at Punjab and what to expect on results day

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 25 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 09:43 ist
Voters show their inked finger after casting ballot at a polling station in a village on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: AFP File Photo

Hello and welcome to another edition of DH Radio's Poll Whistle series.

The just concluded Punjab Assembly Elections was noted for its five per cent fall in voter turnout. This has triggered speculations of a battle much closer than what was expected. 

To dive deeper into the electoral dynamics and the probable post-verdict number crunching and more, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to senior journalist Gautham Dheer.

dh radio
DH Podcast
Punjab
Punjab Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Polls
Indian Politics

