Punjab Assembly Elections: Dera Bassi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dera Bassi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 112) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dera Bassi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Narinder Kumar Sharma won Dera Bassi constituency seat securing 70,792 votes, beating INC candidate Deepinder Singh by a margin of 1,921 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dera Bassi constituency were 2,39,885. Of that, 1,76,795 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dera Bassi assembly constituency.