Swearing-in ceremony will be simple: DMK Chief Stalin

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the swearing in ceremony of the new government led by his party would be simple, DMK president M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

Stalin, who spoke to reporters after paying floral tributes in the mausoleum of his father and late party patriarch 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach said the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be made known soon.

The date and timing of the ceremony, likely in Raj Bhavan would be simple and it shall be announced Monday night or on Tuesday, he told reporters.

The DMK's work would make people who voted for the combine led by it happy and also shall make others who did not favour it ponder as to why "we did not vote for the DMK and its allies," he said.

Stalin vowed to take immediate efforts to implement his party's electoral promises in a phased manner and also the DMK's 10-year vision document.

On when he would assume office as Chief Minister, Stalin said there were several constituencies where the candidates who emerged victorious have not received their certificates of election and this process was expected to be completed tonight or on Monday.

On Tuesday, a meeting of elected MLAs would be held and the Legislature Party Leader would be formally elected and following consultations with government officials, the date and time of assuming office would be decided and it shall be made known, Stalin said.

The DMK president earlier received his certificate of election from Kolathur constituency from poll officials and proceed to the 'samadhi' of Karunanidhi here.

People have given a massive win for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the Assembly polls, Stalin said and thanked all those who worked towards it.

People have realised that the state has 'gone deep down' in the AIADMK regime and to correct it have voted for DMK and its allies, he said adding his party would work to fulfill the people's aspirations on assumption of power.