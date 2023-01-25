Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh seized in Meghalaya

Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 25 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 16:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh has been seized from four people in poll-bound Meghalaya's in South West Garo Hills district, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The cash seizure was made by flying squad officials in the district, the CEO said, adding that so far unaccounted cash of over Rs 20 lakh was recovered in the state.

"Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons...," the CEO said.

Also Read — Trinamool is outsider in Meghalaya like they called BJP in Bengal: NPP chief Conrad Sangma

The seizure was made after the four people could not produce any valid document for carrying the cash, but "no one was arrested", he mentioned.

Their claims are "under investigation", he said.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

The CEO had earlier said that at least 34 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya have been identified as "expenditure sensitive" and strict monitoring would be made in these segments.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics
Election Commission

What's Brewing

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

 