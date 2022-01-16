Gulabi Gang chief quits Cong after being denied ticket

After being denied ticket, 'Gulabi Gang' chief quits Congress

Jan 16 2022
  • Jan 16 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 22:52 ist
Sampat Pal and Gulabi Gang. Credit: Twitter/@SampatPal

Gulabi Gang commander Sampat Pal on Sunday said she has resigned from the Congress as the party denied her a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Pal said she will apprise about the 'internal politicking' to the Congress top brass in New Delhi.

Pal had contested the Assembly polls from Mau-Manikpur seat on the Congress ticket in the 2012 and 2017 polls.

While she secured only 2,203 votes in the 2012 polls, she backed 40,524 votes in 2017 when she was the SP-Congress ally candidate.

The Congress, this time, has replaced her with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.

Pal runs a women's organisation named Gulabi Gang.

The 2014 Bollywood movie Gulaab Gang featuring Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, was widely considered to be inspired by Pal and her organisation.

