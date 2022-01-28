Akhilesh's helicopter 'not allowed' to fly from Delhi

Akhilesh Yadav's helicopter 'not allowed' to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 15:15 ist
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged his helicopter was not allowed to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Accusing the BJP of conspiracy, he said a top BJP leader flew from there.

More to follow...

Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022

