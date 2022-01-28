Akhilesh Yadav's helicopter 'not allowed' to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged his helicopter was not allowed to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Accusing the BJP of conspiracy, he said a top BJP leader flew from there.
मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।
जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022
More to follow...
