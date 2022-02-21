Insult to bicycle is insult to nation, says Akhilesh

Insult to bicycle is insult to nation, says Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav said that the bicycle was integral to the lives of poor who use it as a means of transportation

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 21 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 09:44 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that an insult to the bicycle was an insult to the nation.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the Ahmedabad serial blast perpetrators had planted bombs on bicycles and that the SP's election symbol too happens to be a bicycle, Akhilesh Yadav said that the bicycle was integral to the lives of poor who use it as a means of transportation.

Also read: Raking up Ahmedabad blast case BJP’s poll strategy: Akhilesh Yadav

"Bicycles help farmers pedal their way to prosperity. Our bicycle ferry our girl child to school. Our bicycle is the only mode of commutation on which price rise cannot take its toll.

"Our bicycle is an aeroplane for the common man and a matter of pride for rural India. Insulting a bicycle is like insulting entire nation," Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi.

Check out latest DH videos on UP elections here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

 