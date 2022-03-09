Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Baldev Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baldev Assembly Constituency (AC No. 85) in Mathura district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Baldev Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pooran Prakash won Baldev constituency seat securing 88411 votes, beating RLD candidate Niranjan Singh Dhangar by a margin of 13208 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Baldev constituency were 347607. Of that, 2,30,169 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baldev assembly constituency.