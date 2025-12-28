<p>Bengaluru: In a major relief for thousands of water bill defaulters in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a ‘One-Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme, offering a 100% waiver on interest and penalties for those who clear their outstanding principal amount.</p><p>The State Government’s Urban Development Department has officially green-lit the initiative, which is expected to provide a three-month window from January to March 2026 for consumers to regularise their accounts.</p><p>BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated on Sunday that the scheme is designed to be completely transparent and “middleman-free.” He noted that the board is adopting the ‘Hyderabad Model,’ where a similar initiative saw massive success in recovering long-pending dues.</p>.BWSSB ‘Blue Force’ disconnects 70 illegal water, sewage connections in a month.<p>“Once the customer pays the principal amount in a single installment, the software at the back-end will automatically waive the interest. It is a golden opportunity for citizens to become debt-free,” Manohar said.</p><p>To ensure ease of access, the board is developing a dedicated mobile app for registrations, alongside its official website. While residential consumers can apply online, special BWSSB teams will personally visit government buildings and commercial complexes to facilitate the process.</p><p>The official launch date and specific payment window will be announced following final consultations with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>