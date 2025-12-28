Menu
BLO’s body found in Bengal, work-related pressure alleged; SIR anxiety claimed over 50 lives: TMC

The incident occurred in Ranibandh block, where the body of the deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning. The police said they found a “suicide note”.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 17:24 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

