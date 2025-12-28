<p>Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district on Sunday, triggering allegations that work-related pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have played a role, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Ranibandh block, where the body of the deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning. The police said they found a “suicide note”.</p>.<p>Accusing the BJP of 'bulldozing' the SIR process, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that over 50 lives have been lost "to panic, anxiety, exhaustion and fear engineered by a voter-cleansing operation designed for BJP's electoral gain".</p>.<p>"Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and served as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block," a police officer said.</p>.<p>According to the officer, a note bearing the deceased's signature was recovered from the spot, in which he reportedly referred to being unable to cope with work pressure as a BLO.</p>.<p>"We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination," he said.</p>.<p>The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mandal's death. Officials said all angles are being examined.</p>.<p>Abhishek Banerjee, in an X post, accused the BJP of 'bulldozing' the SIR process.</p>.<p>"The death toll keeps mounting as another BLO appointed and engaged by the @ECISVEEP has taken his own life under the inhuman pressure of a hurried, chaotic and politically motivated SIR process,” he claimed.</p>.<p>Alleging that the BLO “died by suicide", Banerjee claimed that Mandal, in his suicide note, held the “inhuman nature of the task” responsible for his decision.</p>.<p>“What should have been a methodical process has instead been bulldozed through by a pliant, complicit Election Commission, bending its spine to serve the political arithmetic of one party and the ego of one man,” he said.</p>.<p>“And as for the BJP, if people drop dead from fatigue, despair or terror, it is an acceptable collateral cost, a convenient footnote in their power play," Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC hierarchy, said in the X post.</p>.<p>West Bengal will neither forgive nor forget, he said, adding: “History is watching.” The SIR exercise began in the state on November 4. </p>