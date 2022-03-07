Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bhinga Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhinga Assembly Constituency (AC No. 289) in Shrawasti district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhinga Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Mohammad Aslam won Bhinga constituency seat securing 76040 votes, beating BJP candidate Alekshendra Kant Singh by a margin of 6090 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhinga constituency were 357529. Of that, 2,20,844 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhinga assembly constituency.