Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chandausi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chandausi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 31) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chandausi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gulab Devi won Chandausi constituency seat securing 104806 votes, beating INC candidate Km. Vimlesh Kumari by a margin of 45469 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chandausi constituency were 363471. Of that, 2,21,939 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chandausi assembly constituency.