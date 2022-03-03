Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jhansi Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jhansi Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 223) in Jhansi district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jhansi Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ravi Sharma won Jhansi Nagar constituency seat securing 117873 votes, beating BSP candidate Sita Ram Kushwaha by a margin of 55778 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jhansi Nagar constituency were 398008. Of that, 2,41,193 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

