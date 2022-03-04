Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Karachhana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Karachhana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 260) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Karachhana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh won Karachhana constituency seat securing 80806 votes, beating BJP candidate Piyush Ranjan Nishad Sonu by a margin of 15024 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Karachhana constituency were 331690. Of that, 1,96,426 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

