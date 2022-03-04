Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khaga Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khaga Assembly Constituency (AC No. 243) in Fatehpur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khaga Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Krishna Paswan won Khaga constituency seat securing 94954 votes, beating INC candidate Om Prakash Gihar by a margin of 56434 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khaga constituency were 323594. Of that, 1,80,770 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khaga assembly constituency.