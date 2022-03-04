Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kursi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kursi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 266) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kursi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sakendra Pratap Verma won Kursi constituency seat securing 108403 votes, beating SP candidate Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai by a margin of 28679 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kursi constituency were 374654. Of that, 2,61,271 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kursi assembly constituency.