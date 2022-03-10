Uttarakhand CM Dhami loses from Khatima seat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami loses from Khatima seat

The BJP leader was defeated by Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Mar 10 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 20:32 ist

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima assembly seat on Thursday.

The BJP leader was defeated by Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes.

The BJP is heading for a second consecutive victory in the hill state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022

