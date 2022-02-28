Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 16) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Vikasnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Munna Singh Chauhan won Vikasnagar constituency seat securing 38,895 votes, beating INC candidate Navprabhat by a margin of 6,418 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Vikasnagar constituency were 1,09,208. Of that, 76,617 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vikasnagar assembly constituency.